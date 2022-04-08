You may have to row to work. Constant rain is washing out a number of roads across Central New York.

Water has crested the banks of West Canada Creek and the Chenango River. Levels are dropping below the flood stage but other areas aren't as lucky.

New York State Police are asking drivers to avoid I-84 westbound Orange County in the town of New Windsor near mile Marker 32.2. The left lane is closed.

Flood Warnings

Most of the flooding has been east of Interstate 81. But several Flood Warnings remain in effect across parts of Central New York today. Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. The National Weather Service says gusty winds and cloud-to-ground lightning are the main threats.

Between 2 and 3 inches of rain has already fallen and another inch is possible this weekend creating even more flooding.

Stream and urban flooding will slowly recede. Rivers will continue to rise this morning with a few getting over flood stage.The worst flooding in our area now is in the western Catskills.

Turn Around Don't Drown

Do not drive through water on the road, especially if you have no idea how deep it is. Turn around, don't drown.

Extended CNY Forecast

Today: A chance of showers before 10 am, then a slight chance of showers after 3 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Tonight: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 2 am and 4 am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers before 9 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9 am and 10 am, then a chance of rain showers after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Things will start to turn around next week. Temperature will climb into the upper 50s Monday. We'll be in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday and 70 on Thursday. Oh yeah! Hello Spring.

