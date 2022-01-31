Utica Police: Looking for Armed Suspect, Stolen Car

The Utica Police Department is asking for your help finding a vehicle and suspect in a menacing investigation.

Sergeant Michael Curley with the UPD says that police were called to York Street and Court Street at approximately 11:30am on Monday, January 31, 2022 for a report of a driver pointing a firearm at another vehicle.

Suspect 01312022 Photo Courtesy: Utica Police Department (January 2022) Suspect 01312022 Photo Courtesy: Utica Police Department (January 2022) loading...

Police say that the suspect vehicle was followed to a convenience store in New Hartford where police saw the vehicle and a man entering it. As officers approached the car, Sgt. Curley says "the male operator sped at them at a high rate of speed causing one of the officers to jump out of the way in order to not be struck head-on by the vehicle."

Police pursued the car into Vernon where they ended the pursuit. They say that the vehicle's operator and the vehicle are still at large.

Police say that the car is a 2020 blue Honda Accord with license plate HUX6702. It was reportedly stolen, according to the UPD, on January 30, 2022 from an automotive repair shop where the owner had brought it for servicing.

Honda Accord Photo Courtesy: Utica Police Department Honda Accord Photo Courtesy: Utica Police Department loading...

The Utica Police Department is advising residents not to approach the vehicle or its occupants as the driver is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the identity of the male suspect or the location of the vehicle is asked to call the Utica Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at: (315) 223-3510. Tips can be submitted 100% anonymously online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at: www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. All suspects are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

