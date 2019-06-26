Ingersoll Named Utica Fire Chief

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri has named Scott Ingersoll as the 14th Fire Chief of the Utica Fire Department, which has existed since 1874.

Chief Ingersoll has been the Provisional Fire Chief since October of 2018.

Ingersoll is a Utica native who has been with the Utica Fire Department for 19 years.

Former Utica Fire Chief James Barefoot and former Assistant Chief Francis Manfredo assisted Palmieri with the interview process and ultimately, the selection of Chief Ingersoll.