Don’t Click That Link! Facebook Video Scam Going Around CNY

There's another Facebook scam going around and clicking on it could infect your device with malware or download unwanted apps.

Here's how the latest scam goes: you get a Facebook Messenger message from a friend, in it is a video message. Your 'friend' - who has likely been infected by malware from the same scam - asks "Is This You??" If you're curious - you might click on the link.

DON'T.

"If you do click the link users are taken to a website that appears to be Facebook or YouTube and asked to log in again. Once the user provides that login information again, the hacker will have access to your social media website," according to WTVR.com

Credit: FB Screen Grab

That's when the scam does it's damage. Scammers will infect your phone, spreading the scam, and maybe even downloading unwanted apps to your device.

How do you prevent this from happening?