Don’t Click That Link! Facebook Video Scam Going Around CNY
There's another Facebook scam going around and clicking on it could infect your device with malware or download unwanted apps.
Here's how the latest scam goes: you get a Facebook Messenger message from a friend, in it is a video message. Your 'friend' - who has likely been infected by malware from the same scam - asks "Is This You??" If you're curious - you might click on the link.
DON'T.
"If you do click the link users are taken to a website that appears to be Facebook or YouTube and asked to log in again. Once the user provides that login information again, the hacker will have access to your social media website," according to WTVR.com
That's when the scam does it's damage. Scammers will infect your phone, spreading the scam, and maybe even downloading unwanted apps to your device.
How do you prevent this from happening?
- If you don't know what is being sent to you, delete the message.
- If you’re not convinced it’s a scam, contact the sender before clicking the link and see if they really sent this video to you. If they didn’t, it’s a red flag their site has been hacked.
- Don’t open links from websites or users you don’t know.
- Make sure your anti-virus software is up-to-date and current at all times on desktop computers.