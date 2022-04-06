Utica Police are investigating the city’s two latest “shots fired” incidents.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Nichols Street just after 9:00 last night, where they learned that two males were shot at while riding their bicycles in the area of Lansing Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Neither person was injured.

Police recovered four spent shell casings in the road in the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue.

The suspect vehicle is a white SUV that left the scene traveling south on Jefferson Ave.

Earlier in the night, at around 8:12, Utica Police responded to a report of “shots fired” on the 1500 block of Oneida Street.

Officers learned that a group of juveniles who were outside of 1546 Oneida Street were the target of a driver-by shooting.

No one was injured.

Several spent shell casings were found in the road.

The suspect vehicle was a dark colored sedan that was seen leaving the scene northbound on Oneida Street.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the UPD’s Major Crimes Unit at (315) 223-3556 or leave an anonymous tip at Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

Police aren't saying if the two incidents are related.

Meanwhile, Utica Police have issued a statement following guilty verdicts against two men in a May 2021 homicide.

Today an Oneida County jury found Jaleak Scarborough and Hakim Muhammad guilty of Murder in second degree related to the homicide of Lemeke Pittman occurring in May 2021. We would like to thank the Oneida County District Attorney's Office for all the hard work they put into prosecuting this case. We are thankful that justice was able to be served, and we will continue to work hard for Lemeke's family in solving the homicide of his uncle Molik Liggins.

