Utica Man Undergoes Emergency Surgery Following Shooting

Utica Police are once again investigating a ‘Shots Fired’ incident that happened early Thursday morning on Lenox Avenue.

Police say units were called to the 900 block of Lenox for a report of a male struck by gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers located the man beside a vehicle with several gunshot wounds. The man told police he was seated in his vehicle when an unknown individual approached him and began firing.

He was transported to a local hospital and underwent emergency surgery. At this time his status is unknown, but his injuries were potentially life threatening.

At this time there is no suspect information and the Major Crimes unit is still actively investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 315-223-3510.