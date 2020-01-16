Central New York Getting Snow Squalls and Wind, Lots of Wind

As any grizzled Central New Yorker will tell you, it's not the amount of snow but the Squalls that bring it that causes concern. The National Weather Service has issued two warnings, Winter Weather Advisory and Wind Advisory for Central New York. Here's where the snow will fall and the winds will blow.

The advisories call for whiteout conditions at times as Lake Effect Snow Showers combine with winds gusting 45 m.p.h.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY......

* WHERE... Northern Oneida-Mohawk Valley-Southern Cayuga-Onondaga-Madison-Cortland

Including the cities of Boonville, Auburn, Syracuse, Hamilton, Oneida, Cortland, Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort,

and Dolgeville.

* WHAT... Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Spotty freezing rain is also possible late tonight.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHERE... Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Southern Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, and Sullivan counties.

* WHAT... Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Gusts in the Valley could hit 50+

NWS.gov

Plan on slippery road conditions with reduced visibility, during squalls visibility may be less than one-quarter mile. Strong winds will blow objects into the roadway and could cause downed limbs resulting in power outages.

Power Outages

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map.

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information on National Grid’s website.

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

*Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.