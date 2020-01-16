Our Chicken Wing Consumption Has Doubled In 2 Years

As the Holiday Season fades into oblivion CHICKEN WING season occurs, and not just here in Buffalo but across the U.S.

It appears that we are becoming more and more obsessed with chicken wings...

1. Americans eat TWICE as many wings now as we did just two years ago.

2. During the "Big Game", people will put down an average of NINE wings.

3. Half of us think boneless wings count as wings. (Nope)

4. Only 4 our to 10 of us like wings as spicy or hot.

5. Our favorite sides with wings include salad, carrots, celery, and mozzarella sticks

