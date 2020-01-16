Cazenovia Man Arrested For Stealing From Pop Warner League

A Cazenovia man is facing a Grand Larceny charge for allegedly stealing $50,000 from a Pop Warner Football League.

State Police accuse 48-year-old Nathan Hoak of stealing the funds during his time as the league's treasurer. They were first contacted in June 2019 after discrepancies were discovered in the league bank account.

According to officials, an investigation revealed from April 2017 until February 2019 Hoak allegedly used the league's funds to pay for things such as car payments, insurance payments, gasoline, groceries, cell phone bills and more.

Hoak is facing an additional charge of Falsifying Business records for allegedly manipulating financial records and submitting them to the league board members.

Hoak was arraigned in Cazenovia village court and released on his own recognizance. A special prosecutor has been assigned to the case to avoid any personal conflicts with Hoak, according to State Police. If anyone has any other details on the case, you're asked to contact Investigator Casey Cook at 315-366-6046.