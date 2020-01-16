Organizations Partner to Provide Free Laundry in Rome Every Month

Several organizations are partnering to offer free laundry service for families in Rome every month.

Clean clothes and bedding is something most of us take for granted, but for families struggling to make ends meet, it can be a luxury. The Jervis Library, Rome First and Delta United Methodist Churches, and Colonial Laundromat are partnering with Laundry Love to provide free laundry service.

The first Friday of each month, free laundry services are being provided at the Colonial Laundromat at 120 Black River Boulevard, from 3pm - 7pm. For more information, call 315-447-1654.

Laundry Love says they've been providing "love and dignity" since 2003 at locations throughout the United States. "We see the laundromat as a place where strangers become friends, people are known by name, hope is hustled, and the worth of every human being is acknowledged and celebrated."

If you'd like to support the efforts of Laundry Love in Rome, donations are being collected at the Jervis Public Library and the Rome First United Methodist Church at 400 North George Street.

Pastor Brian Lothridge, one of the organizers, says "While laundry supplies will always be appreciated, we have a lot of soap and dryer sheets at the moment. Cash (especially quarters) will always be needed."

Credit: Screen Grab, Google maps, LaundryLove.org

Rome is currently the only city in Central New York to offer services in partnership with Laundry Love. To start a Laundry Love in your community, see the resources available on the Laundry Love website, laundrylove.org.

Call Pastor Brian Lothridge at (315) 447-1654 or blot0910@gmail.com for more information or to discuss being a partner in this initiative.