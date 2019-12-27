No Hospital Downtown Suit Against MVHS SEQR Can Advance

The group #NoHospital Downtown says an Albany Supreme Court has ruled that a lawsuit against Mohawk Valley Health System's SEQR process for the downtown hospital project has merit.

#NoHospital Downtown co-founder Brett Truett says the City of Utica Planning Board and MVHS must now address the merits of the lawsuit's claims regarding the state environmental quality review of the property.

The City and MVHS had requested that the legal challenge to their SEQR process be thrown out.

Co-founder Jim Brock, added "This is a major setback to the Planning Board and MVHS. The Albany Court's decision means anything MVHS is doing is totally at risk. While it appears NYSDOH has advanced a small portion of funds "promised" by the planned $300M grant, we believe MVHS will not get full State funding until the SEQRA issues are resolved in their favor. We contend, and today we see the court agrees, the SEQR documents and process were flawed."

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new downtown hospital took place on December 12th.