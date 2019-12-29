Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain And Gusty Winds Over 35 MPH In CNY

The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for CNY as a strong low-pressure system will bring rain and freezing rain to the area through Monday.

Significant icing from freezing rain is expected. The freezing rain will then transition to rain and snow showers. 1-2 inches of rain may lead to significant rises in smaller rivers and tributaries across the region.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM EST TUESDAY...

Northern Oneida-Southern Oneida-Northern Herkimer-Hamilton-Southern Herkimer-including the cities of Boonville, Rome, and Utica, Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, Dolgeville.

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations of around a tenth to one-quarter of an inch. Total sleet and snow accumulations of around one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida Counties.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be difficult...especially on secondary roads. The evening commute today and the morning or evening commute Monday may be impacted.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will start out as rain early this afternoon and change to a mix of freezing rain and sleet this evening. The wintry mix will become mainly freezing rain early Monday morning and continue through the day for elevations above 1200 ft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Winter Weather Preparation:

Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

Power Outages

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it's out and when it'll be restored with National Grid's Power Outage Map.

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information on National Grid’s website.