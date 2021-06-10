Utica Food Truck For Sale- Quit Your Job And Work For Yourself

Want to quit your job and run a food truck? Well, here ya go. An 'almost new' food tuck just went on the market in Utica, NY

What didn't work out for one couple may become a dream come true for you. A food truck built by Mohawk Valley Welding and Custom Trailers in Utica used only four times in Central New York is now up for sale.

Christina Gillette, the owner of Wok This Way, has announced on the 315 Food Truck Finder that they will no longer be in the food truck business.

With a heavy heart, we are offering our brand new custom food trailer for sale. This 12x7 food trailer was just delivered in march of 2021. We used it 4 times and realized we could not keep up with the demand and continue our full-time jobs.

They bought the food truck for $35,000.00 and are asking $29,500.00 or will take the best offer. Included: a brand new generator, propane tanks, commercial kitchen equipment, warming station, containers, order pads, cash drawer, everything you would need for a turn-key food trailer operation.

Gillette says you could easily work 7 days a week with the trailer. While it's unfortunate the couple didn't have enough hours in a day to make their dreams come true, it could be just what you're looking for.

A food truck represents freedom. Freedom to choose venues you want to work, freedom on your menu and who to purchase from, freedom on who to hire, and freedom to work the hours you want to work.

If you're interested in the food truck, call (315) 725-2133. We hope you find your freedom!

