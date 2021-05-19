A new food truck option is available in the Mohawk Valley, and they claim to serve the best-fired rice and crab puffs east of China.

Due to the covid pandemic, there's probably never been a better time to start a food truck because people can still enjoy great food and while social distancing. A new Chinese Food truck, Wok This Way, offers favorites like sesame chicken, beef or chicken with broccoli, lo-mein, egg rolls, amazing fried rice and they put their own twist on crab rangoon called “money bags.”

The new owners both have full-time jobs making it a challenging time for their families but their brand new trailer was recently delivered and they are out and about introducing themselves to local communities. You'll find them at venues and farmers markers across Central New York. Here's a look at their menu.

Great prices, right? We can't wait to try the money bags, sweet cheese-filled wontons with crab. Sounds decadent and rich, but we bet you can't eat just 8. Lol.

Along with outdoor events, Wok This Way tells us they're interested in graduation parties, weddings, and corporate events. Having a food trailer at your party or event serving fresh and made-to-order food defiantly takes your gathering up a notch.

Ready to give them a try? You can find them at the Town of Marcy monthly food truck events from 4-8 at the town park on Toby Road, along with these other food trucks.

1. Squeezers Lemonade

2. Big Papi's Coquito Iceys

3. Nothing Bundt Cakes

4. Polish Roadhouse

5. Oh Crepes & Waffles

6. Break from the Grind

7. The Grapevine

8. The Healthy Choice

9. K&K Korean Kuisine

10. The Mac Factor

11. Doughboys BBQ

12. Stathis

13. Wok This Way

