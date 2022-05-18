Popular Upstate New York Food Truck Opening New, Unique Location

When you live in Upstate New York and know the different food trucks in our community, you've heard of Sarita's Food Truck. They are known for their handmade, authentic empanadas with unique flavor combinations, or as they say, "Spanish food with an American twist."

A new opportunity has come for Sarita's Food Truck this summer. They're opening a secondary location that doesn't involve a truck - and it's in a spot you really wouldn't expect: Delta Lake State Park.

The announcement was made on their Facebook page:

It's our pleasure to announce Sarita's will be opening another location and this time it's at the beach! Join us this summer at Delta Lake State Park, open 7 days a week serving up our specialties. We're so grateful for the opportunity and hope to help make your a summer memorable one!

According to the announcement, they won't just be having food. They'll also be having a camping store called "Kass' Camp Corner" that will be stocked with things you may have forgotten or didn't think you needed.

Everything from diapers to ice to beach towels and fisherman's gloves.

I know a bunch of people that go to Delta Lake State Park for different parties and celebrations, and Sarita's has everything you need for that as well so you don't need to worry about it. They're called "Sarita's Party Packs" and can be ordered in advance. They will also have Big Papi's Coquito Iceys be in the building, as they fill the coolers with coquitos straight from the Bronx. Yum.

They also said if there's a movie being offered at the park on the beach, they'll be supplying free popcorn for anyone under 18. What an awesome gesture.

More and more families are choosing to stay local and enjoy the scenery. We're inviting our fellow Roman's or anyone that may have visited Lake Delta as a kid to share their family photos with us. We'd like to highlight them in our concession stand so that when you bring your family to the lake, you can show them that you were here as a kid as well.

Will you be visiting Delta Lake State Park this summer? Let us know on our station app.

