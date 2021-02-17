Utica And Oneida County Looking For Shoveling Volunteers

Many elderly residents in the City of Utica and Oneida County need help this winter with shoveling and snow removal. Are you able to help?

Two local agencies have teamed up to help our seniors the rest of the winter. The Parkway Center in Utica and the Oneida County Office for the Aging are looking for volunteers to shovel walkways and sidewalks for older adults who can’t physically do it themselves. Also, these adults are not in a situation where they could pay someone to do it for them. Are you able to help?

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente tells WKTV this is a small way to make a difference this winter:

“Our seniors are facing many challenges during these difficult times, and Oneida County is always here to help in any way we can,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “Volunteering to shovel their driveways and walkways is a small way to make a big difference, and I know that there are many in our community who will step up to help. I commend the Parkway Center for spearheading this effort.”

If you're interested, volunteers will be matched with older adults within their community. If you'd like to volunteer, call the Parkway Center at 315-235-2029.

Can shoveling snow put your heart at risk?

According to Harvard Health, about 100 people die during or just after shoveling snow each year in the US. These people are mostly men.

Many more are admitted to the hospital with chest pain or other heart problems. Researchers correlated admissions to the hospital and deaths due to heart attack the day after it snowed in Canada during the years 1981 to 2014. This included more than 128,000 hospital admissions and more than 68,000 deaths due to heart attack."

Please, if you need help shoveling, don't be afraid to ask.