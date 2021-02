An Indiana woman named Karen Warner found out she had a long-lost twin brother, but didn't know his name. She eventually found out it was one of 3 people who were born on the same day at the same hospital. It turns out her brother is a guy named Mike Jackman who went to high school with her.

Source: ABC 10