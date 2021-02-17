Check Your Ticket! A Central New Yorker Hit $96 Million In Mega Millions Jackpot

There's a Mega Millions winner for a ticket sold in Oneida County. Check your ticket to see if you're the lucky one!

The jackpot for the Mega Millions was reset Tuesday night after one single ticket sold has the winning numbers.

The ticket was sold at the Kinney Drugs store on Preston Street in Camden, according to the New York Lottery website. The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday, February 16th 2021 were: 1 - 36 - 44 - 54 - 66 and Megaball 10. The Megaplier was 3x.

The lucky winner has the option of claiming the $96 million, or the cash option, which is about $69.4 million. Are you the winner?

The jackpot is now $20 million with a cash option of $14.2 million for the next drawing on Friday.

If you didn't win the Mega Millions, the Powerball jackpot is at $66 million with a cash option of $48.3 million for Wednesday, according to the Powerball website.

This is the second time this year the Mega Millions has been one. In January, a Michigan lottery player won a $1.05 billion jackpot – the third largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The New York Lottery continues to be North America’s largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.37 billion in fiscal year 2019-2020 to help support education in New York State.

For the first time, New Yorkers can play the lottery from the comfort of home. Jackpocket, the first and only licensed third-party lottery app in the U.S., gives New Yorkers an easy, secure way to buy official state lottery tickets from their smartphones. In 2019, the New York Gaming Commission approved new regulations allowing digital lottery courier services to operate in New York. Jackpocket is the first officially-licensed New York courier service under the new regulatory framework.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.