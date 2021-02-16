A Contest for the Amateur Photo Bug Inside All of Us

Love capturing those "in the moment" pictures of family and friends enjoying a Central New York winter day? They could win you some great prizes in a photo contest sponsored by View the Center for Arts & Culture in Old Forge.

The View known for exquisite art work, paintings, and craft projects, is aiming this contest at more everyday life. The most unique thing is, you won't need an expensive camera to be a contender. In fact, professional cameras aren't allowed. All submissions must be taken with a smartphone. The contest, “Picturing Winter Fun,” is meant to capture winter sports and activities in eight categories, including one for kids.

Humor

Ice Fishing/Shanties,

Skiing

Snowshoeing/Hiking

Snow Constructions

Sledding

Snowmobiling

Snow Creations ( kids category).

To be eligible for the contest, photos must be taken within the Adirondack Park by a smartphone and must be follow one of the above categories. Three winners will be chosen in each category. Those entries will then be displayed at an exhibit in the View's lobby December 11 through March of next year. The exhibit will open Snodeo Weekend December 10, with a special reception. Additional prizes will be awarded to select photos.

Photos should be shared on the View's Instagram page, tag the entry with #WinterFunPhotoContest and @viewartscenter. Entry deadline is April 1, 2021 with winners being notified through Instagram on April 30. Get more information on the View's website, or call (315) 369-6411.

Central New York Eagles Fighting For Food