The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired is proud to welcome back the USA Blind Hockey team back to Utica this summer.

The USA Blind Hockey team will hold their annual Developmental Training Camp at the Whitestown Community Center & Ice Rink. This developmental camp is designed to help the team prepare for hopefully competing and representing in the 2026 Paralympics. Officials with CABVI say the team will be in town from Wednesday, August 4 to Sunday, August 8.

The USA Blind Hockey Team consists of a group of blind or visually impaired athletes who represent the United States of America in international hockey competitions. The team is made up of both male and female athletes. They are the elite blind and visually impaired hockey players in the nation. During the period of time in which the developmental camp is happening the public will be able to see these athletes at work. The schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Thursday, August 5 at 4 pm

Game 2: Friday, August 6 at 4 pm

Game 3: Saturday, August 7 5 pm

During the games, the blind hockey team will compete in scrimmages against well-known area hockey players. While the games are free, donations will be greatly appreciated.

CABVI is a phenomenal organization that works hard to assist the needs of those with visual impairments. CABVI’s vision rehabilitation programs provide for more than 1,500 people who are blind or visually impaired in an eight-county area of upstate New York (Oneida, Herkimer, Madison, Fulton, Lewis, Montgomery, Jefferson, and northern Otsego Counties). This is not the first time they have brought the USA Blind Hockey team to the Mohawk Valley.

