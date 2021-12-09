Division 1 College Hockey Coming To Utica In March 2022

Division 1 hockey is coming to Utica in March.

The Atlantic Hockey Association announced on Thursday that the 2022 Atlantic Hockey Championship will be held at the Adirondack Bank Center.

“We are excited to bring the 2022 Atlantic Hockey Championship to Utica and Oneida County,” Atlantic Hockey Commissioner Robert DeGregorio said. “Utica is an ideal site for our championship due to its location at the center of our conference footprint and the Adirondack Bank Center will present a great hockey atmosphere for our players, coaches and fans. We’re looking forward to an outstanding weekend of college hockey.”

The championship round of the tournament will take place on Friday, March 18 with games at 4:00 and 7:30, with the championship game on Saturday, March 19 at 7:00.

The winner of the Atlantic Hockey Championship will skate off with the Jack Riley Trophy, presented annually to the conference’s postseason champion, and will earn the AHA’s automatic berth in the NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship.

“I am honored that the Adirondack Bank Center was selected to host the 2022 Atlantic Hockey Championship,” said Utica Comets President Robert Esche. “This is the first time since 1962 that the AUD has been able to host a Division I championship series, and we are grateful that Bob DeGregorio trusted us with this outstanding event that our hockey community is extremely excited to embrace.”

Advance ticket sales will begin Friday morning at 10:00 the Adirondack Bank Center Box Office, online at empirestatetix.com. or by calling (315) 790-9070

A two-day ticket cost of $25. Single day tickets for adults are $20 while student tickets are $10.

Day of game ticket sales for adults are $25 while students will remain at $10 each.

The 10-team NCAA Division I conference consists of, American International College, Bentley University, Canisius College, Holy Cross, Mercyhurst University, Niagara University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Sacred Heart University, the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Military Academy.

