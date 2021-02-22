41 Years Ago There Was a ‘Miracle on Ice’ in Lake Placid

41 years ago the U.S. hockey team did something many didn't think was possible. They beat the four time defending Olympic gold medalist Russian team in a miracle game in Lake Placid in the semi final round.

The youngest team in the tournament, full of amateur players, miraculously defeated the professional Soviets, who were favored to take home the gold on February 22nd, 1980. They'd have to settle for silver after team USA went on to beat Finland to stand on the top of the podium at the 1980 Olympics.

The victory went on to become not only the most iconic moment at the Olympics, but in all of sports history. In 2004, Disney released 'Miracle,' a movie starring Kurt Russell as coach Herb Brooks, who died before the film was complete.

Lake Placid hosted the first Winter Olympics in 1932. That year the United States won the Winter Olympics medal tally for the first time in history. The Winter Olympics returned to Lake Placid in 1980, hosting thirty-seven nations represented by over 1,000 athletes.

The ice rink at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid where the miracle on ice occurred, has been renamed as the Herb Brooks arena. You can also visit the museum, filled with memorabilia, photos, and video footage from both the 1932 and 1980 Olympic Games.

Where were you for the Miracle on Ice?

Watch the final seconds of game with Al Michael's famous "Do you believe in miracles" call.