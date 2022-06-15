CABVI Cuts Ribbon On Upgraded Production And Distribution Center

The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday at its newly renovated Dwyer Avenue Distribution and Production Facility.

CABVI made a multi-million dollar investment in the facility to expand distribution and production capabilities. CABVI acquired the Dwyer Avenue building in 2005 and expanded the dock and storage area by 15,000 square feet in 2015.

“Accessibility often sits at the crossroads of innovation and inclusion,” said CABVI President & CEO Edward P. Welsh said. “CABVI is proud of this facility which will help remove barriers to advancing careers for individuals who are blind or live with vision loss.”

The facility is named after long-time CABVI employee Kenneth Thayer in honor his 60 years of volunteer service to the agency.

Thayer was also presented a lifetime achievement award by both the Utica and Rome Chambers of Commerce.

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri and Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente also recognized Thayer’s contribution to job creation for people who are blind.

CABVI is one of the largest employers for people who are blind or visually impaired in the United States.

Every month, CABVI employees produce and ship over a million pounds of goods to state, federal and commercial customers.

About CABVI

The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired is a not-for-profit agency that serves people who are blind or visually impaired, from newborns to the elderly, generally free of charge. Their staff of professionals offers comprehensive vision rehabilitation, employment, and technology services personally tailored to meet an individual’s needs.

Oneida Indian Nation's The Villages At Stoney Creek Apartments The Oneida Indian Nation is announcing a new employees housing program. The Villages at Stoney Creek Apartments will 50 apartments avialable to workers at below-market rates.

11 of CNY's Best Mini Golf Courses For those who don't like to take their golf game too seriously, or are just looking for a little family fun, we found 11 of the best mini golf courses in (or around) Central New York!