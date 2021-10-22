Where Did The Utica Comets Mascot Audie Go?- Meet The Fascinating Naudie
The Utica Comets have entered into a 10-year agreement with The New Jersey Devils. With the team changes, comes changes in colors, and mascots.
Where Did The Utica Comets Mascot Audie Go?
The ten-year deal begins a new chapter in the partnership between New Jersey and Utica. A pairing that previously existed from 1987 to 1993 when New Jersey's AHL partner was the Utica Devils.
According to WKTV, Comets President Rob Esche says everyone in the Comets organization is excited about the affiliation with the Devils and are especially excited about the return to action on the ice:
"The New Jersey Devils are obviously extremely happy and excited to move back home where they started years ago. It's been a long time coming. We are extremely excited just to get back and moving again. To have 4,000 people back in, it's going to be really exciting. We've waited a long time. I think we've taken a lot of precautions and we learned a lot over the last 18 months."
FOR SALE: This Utica Bar Has So Much Potential To Make You Great Money
From A to Z: Delicious Food Trucks Worth The Visit in Central New York
The Soda Fountain Of Remsen Is For Sale
Trunk Or Treat At These Marvelous Events Around The Utica and Rome Area
More About Audie:
Where did the Utica Comets mascot Audie go? The Utica Comets addressed what happened on Facebook.
Audie has been the mascot for the Utica Comets since 2013. He comes from outer space, but was super friendly:
In early September of 2013, a mysterious egg was found in an old storage room at the Utica Memorial Auditorium. After the egg’s contents hatched and disappeared amidst the city’s surroundings, authorities were called in to investigate the mystifying creature. After snacking at local restaurants, swimming through the Erie Canal and wreaking havoc on college campuses, authorities have identified the curious creature as Audie, the mascot of the Utica Comets."
In a cute video posted on Facebook, it appears that Audie was pushed into a rocket ship.
Once the ship blasted off, we are introduced to Naudie, the new mascot of the Utica Comets.
Naudie appears to be a friendly Devil, as in the New Jersey Devils.
His fur is red, opposed to Audie's green fur.
This Adirondacks Winery Is For Sale In New York