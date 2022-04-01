Pizza from Upstate NY Pizzeria Wins Second Best in the World

Mama mia! A Upstate New York pizzeria can now lay claim to making the second best pizza IN THE WHOLE WORLD!

Chef Charlie Webb, owner of Poughkeepsie's Hudson & Packard pizzeria, took home the second place prize at the International Pizza Challenge in Las Vegas recently. Webb's delicious creation won the second place prize in the "pan division." His winning dish was called the "Holè Molè" -- made with duck confit, Oaxaca cheese, mole negro, habanero salsa and avocado puree. With exotic ingredients like that, how can you go wrong?

Hudson & Packard via Facebook Hudson & Packard via Facebook loading...

Held annually in Las Vegas, the International Pizza Expo & Conference is the world's largest pizza trade show.

The Hudson & Packard pizzeria specializes in Detroit-style pizza. Chef Webb, originally from Michigan, brought the style to Syracuse in 2014 before relocating to the Hudson Valley to enroll in the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park. The name of his pizzeria, "Hudson & Packard," comes from two popular early 20th century automakers, which harkens back to Webb's Detroit roots.

So what actually is "Detroit style" pizza? For one, it's rectangular, and all about the crust. It's airy, crispy and chewy, and the cheese is baked right to the edge. It also typically uses Wisconsin brick cheese as opposed to mozzarella.

Hudson & Packard pizzeria offers assembly line customized pies, or specialty pies of their own creation, including the "Cutlass Supreme" and "Hudson Hornet."

"We can't wait to come back with some fresh new ideas to share with you all!" said a post on their Facebook page after their second place win.

Congratulations to Chef Charlie Webb and Hudson & Packard pizzeria for taking home the incredible honor!

Detroit Style Pizza in Poughkeepsie, New York

