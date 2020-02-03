Please Be Mine, Two New Boozy Milkshakes at Upstate Tavern

It's the season of love! Valentine's Day is almost here, so why not celebrate with two new boozy milkshakes added to the lineup of deliciousness at Upstate Tavern inside Turning Stone Resort Casino?

For a limited time, you'll be able to get your hands on the Cinnamon Bun and Red Velvet Cake milkshakes.

Credit: Turning Stone Resort Casino

Cinnamon Bun

Made with Cinnamon Ice Cream, Inferno Cinnamon Whiskey, Kettle One Vodka and garnished with Cinnamon Hearts, a Churro Stick and Mini Cinnamon Buns.

Red Velvet Cake

Made with Cream Cheese Ice Cream, Red Velvet Cake Pieces, Kettle One Vodka and garnished with Dark Chocolate Croquants and Slice of Red Velvet Cake.

These flavors are the newest to the lineup of Boozy Milkshakes that the Upstate Tavern is known for across the country. They were named on a list from Forbes Travel Guide and were deemed "photogenic treats that are certainly worth the caloric splurge.”

It would be a great place to bring your sweetheart to celebrate Valentine's Day. Because nothing says "I love you" like a boozy milkshake.