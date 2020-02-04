Details Announced For 6th Annual Little Falls Cheese Festival

If you LOVE cheese then mark your calendars for the sixth annual Little Falls Cheese Festival.

The committee announced Monday the city's festival this year will be on July 11th on Main Street in Little Falls from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival features various cheese products from around the state including farm-produced, hard, goat, spreadable, cheese curds and other types of dairy.

There will also be New York-based gourmet food and craft beverage options and live entertainment.

For more information on the event go to littlefallscheesefestival.com.

Over 6,000 people attended last years gathering of cheese makers.