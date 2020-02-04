Utica Woman Accused Of Stealing From Macy’s And Biting Employee

A Utica woman is facing several charges following an alleged robbery at the Macy's in New Hartford.

Officials say police were dispatched to the store at around 4 p.m. Saturday for reports of a female larceny suspect fleeing on foot.

Before fleeing, police say 50-year-old Sara VanDusen allegedly bit the Loss Prevention Officer's arm and punched him in the face and neck multiple times.

VanDrusen is accused of leaving the store with stolen merchandise valued at $269, but police later located her in a residential neighborhood, according to police.

She's facing several charges including Burglary and Harassment.