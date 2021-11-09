The Oneida Indian Nation is raising wages for several employees who work at their various properties.

Nation representatives announced Monday that they would be increasing the starting wages for several positions, specifically in their hospitality industries. Oneida County's largest employer continues to try and make the lives of their workers. Oneida Nation CEO Ray Halbritter says,

These targeted pay increases reward our current staff and will attract new employees to join us by catapulting Oneida Nation Enterprises to the front of the pack in paying wages that these critical roles deserve. This investment in our employees will ensure we keep our dominant position in a hyper-competitive industry, while maintaining our exceptional standards.

Officials with the Oneida Nation say the starting salary for housekeepers will be raised to an "industry-leading" $18 an hour. Also, wages will be going up for a variety of culinary professionals in the range of $17-$20 an hour. Those positions range from cooks to cashiers. The Nation is offering an additional $1,000 sign-on bonus and a very generous healthcare and 401k package of benefits. Another possible benefit, depending on the position, includes paid training and possible tuition reimbursement.

These workers will likely work in one of the nearly 30 signature restaurants and dining venues across four casino properties and The Cove at Sylvan Beach, slated to open in the Summer of 2022. Officials with the Oneida Indian Nation say their employees are a big reason why they have won several awards and have been featured on several top 10 lists for several travel publications. If you'd like to join the Oneida Nation team you can see what positions are available and apply at www.onenterprises.com/careers.

