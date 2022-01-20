This Bainbridge, New York Native and BU Grad is Breaking Barriers at Toyota

For so long women have had to fight to prove themselves but things are starting to change as women begin to take higher leadership roles in previously male-dominated industries. People like Lisa Materazzo of Bainbridge.

Materazzo, a graduate of Binghamton University has found her success at Toyota as Toyota Motor North America’s group vice president of Toyota division marketing. Materazzo's job has her responsible for marketing a slew of things related to Toyota including NASCAR and motor sports.

Materazzo, a huge car enthusiast, attended Binghamton University and graduated from the school in 1990. Following graduation, Materazzo spent a few years working as an investment broker before the lure of marketing and her love of cars pulled her in a different direction.

Materazzo found herself back at Binghamton University where she earned her Master of Business Administration in 1997. Working with a recruiter, Materazzo interviewed on the West Coast for positions with a couple of banks and brokerage firms but just before she was scheduled to fly back home, the recruiter, who had bonded with Materazzo over their mutual love of cars, asked if she would stay an extra day and interview with Toytota for a position in its product planning department.

Materazzo landed the job in 1998 and stayed with Toyota until 2008 when she left to briefly work with Ridermakerz LLC (a division of Build- A-Bear Workshop) and AOL Advertising. In 2014, Materazzo returned to Toyota where she eventually was promoted to vice president of marketing for its Lexus division.

At the start of 2021, Materazzo, who works out of Toyota's United States headquarters in Plano, Texas, was promoted to her current role as Toyota Motor North America’s group vice president of Toyota division marketing.

And this is what we call breaking barriers and shattering glass ceilings. We are so proud of our hometown girl!

