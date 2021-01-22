Unity Hall Barneveld Offering A Zoom Children’s Program

Unity Hall of Barneveld has teamed up with Talewise ScienceTellers to present some educational entertainment for you and your family.

You can check out "Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress" for free via Zoom on Sunday January 24th at 2PM. All you need to do, is make a free Zoom reservation online.

Unity Hall and Talewise present an entertaining and educational Zoom event from a long time ago, in a faraway world, when two brave villagers go on a daring journey to save the kingdom from the evil Ice Sorceress. When things don’t go as planned, however, they need to look to themselves (and to science!) for the answer. Don’t miss this fun fantasy adventure exploring the science of dry ice!

This program is geared for kids ages 5 through 12, but all ages are welcome. Zoom space is limited for this special online presentation so pre-register now.

"Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress" is made possible through a Holiday Match Gift from Stewart’s Shops. The event is sponsored by the Unity Hall Foundation, a not-for-profit organization founded in 1995 to maintain the 1896 Hall as a center for the arts and community activities.

What Is Unity Hall?

Unity Hall was built in 1896 to be used as a performing arts venue, and a place for private and public meetings, parties, and other gatherings. It was well-used and much-loved until the mid-1950’s, when the public’s need for such facilities began to diminish. The Hall today is once again alive with powerful music, the spoken word, and a strong sense of community. You can read all about it online here.