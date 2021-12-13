Clark Griswold & Cousin Eddie Crash Onto CNY Lawn For Hap Hap Happiest Christmas

Clark Griswold is stuck on a lawn in Central New York instead of under a truck.

Lee Broomfield set up an homage to Chevy Chase's Christmas Vacation in his front yard. But it'll travel to the Stanley Theater tonight. "We're expecting to park it in front of or near the Stanley Theater for the arrival of Chevy Chase," Broomfield said.

Chase, who plays Clark Griswold, is at the Stanley for a screening of his holiday classic, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. "I can't wait to see the movie with Chevy Chase and our Taurus wagon out front," said Broomfield.

The wagon will make its way back to Barneveld where it'll stay parked through the holidays. "Notice cousin Eddie stuck in the hatchback."

Credit - Lee Broomfield

Also, notice the real tree strapped to the top of the car with extension cords that Broomfield uproots from his property. Buddy the Elf is even hitching a ride. "We're having fun with it," said Broomfield. "You got to stop being an adult sometimes, especially during the holidays, and look at it through the eyes of a child."

Credit- Lee Broomfield

Broomfield went on the hunt for a Winnebago last holiday season so he could add to his display. "It arrived just in time for Christmas this year. Now I just have to make it look like the camper from the movie. The shi$$er already full," joked Broomfield.

Credit- Lee Broomfield

We can't wait to see it when it's done. You can see the Clark Griswold Christmas display at 7767 Cameron Hill Road in Barneveld.

