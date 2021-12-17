You're about to see 39 pictures showing you how rest and relaxation is completely possible without leaving Central New York.

If you've been thinking that you need a break, or you need to just kick your feet up and do nothing, you don't have to go far. Maybe you're of the belief that you need to leave Central New York to get the daily drama from work or life in general off of your plate, but that isn't necessary. All you have to do is rent out a tiny home in Barneveld.

It is simple, both the idea and the home. A tiny home offering maximum comfort while being super minimal at the same time. Let's be honest, would you rather rent out a small and cramped hotel room in New York City, or a tiny home with not just more space, but more comfort? Unless you just love the hustle and bustle of a big city, this tiny home will be the choice every single time.

There is one catch but trust us, only one. The price. Maybe it isn't even a catch, but one night is $401 currently on Airbnb. Honestly, for what you're about to see in the pictures, it really isn't unfair. Also, while we're being honest, secretly we bet you'll just want to buy the tiny home so you never have to leave. Especially with the hot tub, the fireplace, and more importantly, the stunning scenic views.

Keep scrolling and imagine staying here for just one night.

39 Stunning Pictures Of Barneveld Tiny Home Airbnb For Your Next Staycation

5 Air BNBs Around New York Perfect For A Weekend Getaway

Find Tranquility at Mystical Treehouse in the Woods Escape city life at a magical treehouse in the mountains for under half a million bucks.

29 Breathtaking Pictures Of Majestic New York Home Offering Unparalleled Views This home has a staggering sale price, don't get us wrong. But it is the kind of sale price that seems worth it if you had the cash. Look at everything you're getting for $45,000,000. From an infinity pool to nearly all-glass walls inside. Those glass walls offer you picturesque views any way you choose to turn.

On one side, you'll peer out over the Hudson River, and across you'll see the Catskill mountains. If you take a gander out the other side of the home you get a wooded vibe and you may never know you were perched on the Hudson River.

Take a look through the 29 pictures below showing what true elegance looks like for a home in New York State.