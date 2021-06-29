Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly driving around in a vehicle reported stolen from the City of Utica.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Mappa Avenue in Barneveld Monday at around 6:30PM.

Maciol says the deputy was able to determine the plates on the vehicle had been switched and that's when he was able to identify the vehicle as a car taken from the City of Utica.

As a result of the discovery Maciol says 28-year-old Peter Clark and 24-year-old Alexis Broadbent, both from Barneveld, were arrested and charged with Felony Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree.

Both Clark and Broadbent were issued appearance tickets for the alleged crime. Both parties will appear in the Town of Trenton Court at a later date. Prior to bail reform laws being put into place in New York State it's possible these two individuals would be jailed pending bail.

This is not the first instance in which individuals who allegedly stole vehicles were released and issued appearance tickets. In August of last year, Utica Police reported that an individual had stolen a vehicle and led police on a chase two times in one week. Police said Alexander Walker of Utica was given over 20 New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law tickets, was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Obstructing Governmental Administration, and Fleeing an Officer. Those charges and those actions did not warrant incarceration.

Law Enforcement agencies continue to express their frustrations with bail reform and the consequences shown as a result.

