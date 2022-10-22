If you're thinking it's time to take a vacation, you're not alone. You'll fall in love with this tiny home AirBnB right here in Upstate New York.

Maybe you're looking to surprise your significant other with a romantic getaway. Maybe you want to enjoy the beautiful fall colors, snow outside, or summer weather. Tucked away at foothills of The Adirondacks, book The Scenic Orchard of Barneveld.

Take a step back from the hustle and bustle of "life" and truly unwind in a peaceful setting. The Scenic Orchard is surrounded by natural beauty but has the perfect amount of seclusion & privacy without being too far removed!

As of October 2022, the tiny home books for $378 a night on AirBnB. The home features a large glass window where you'll be able to check out all of the amazing views of Upstate.

The heated floors allow you to walk freely & comfortably while staying cozy, even in the winter! While, the hot tub is just a few steps away on the outdoor patio that also hosts a large fire pit for you to enjoy!"

Honestly, for what you're about to see in the pictures, it really isn't unfair on price. Think of it like an adventure like no other, and it's relatively close to home here in Central New York.

The rental has over 120 reviews with a rating right near 5 stars. There are plenty of bookings available from November 2022 through most of 2023 currently. You can learn all about booking online here.

Right now, take a virtual tour:

39 Stunning Pictures Of This Upstate New York Tiny Home Airbnb For Your Next Vacation If you're thinking it's time to take a vacation, you're not alone. You'll fall in love with this tiny home AirBnB right here in Upstate New York. Tucked away at foothills of The Adirondacks, book The Scenic Orchard of Barneveld



Book An Overnight Stay At Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards Looking to have an overnight experience like no other? Skip AirBnB and book directly at Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards just outside of Syracuse.

Central New York Shares Memories From Sangertown And Riverside Center We asked all over social media for you to share with us your favorite memories from Sangertown and Riverside. Here's some of the top responses: