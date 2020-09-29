If you're looking for the ultimate fall getaway, where you can catch the best views of the leaves changing color and soak up nature, this lakefront cabin an hour from Utica is your dream come true.

It's one thing to catch the views of brightly colored fall foliage from behind the wheel of your car, it's totally another to see it from the deck of a cabin, looking over gorgeous Piseco Lake in Arietta, NY. Not only is this cabin gorgeous, but the view is stunning.

Credit: Maura/GlampingHub

Imagine getting in your canoe to paddle across the lake as the mist rises in the early morning, where the only sound you hear is the gentle lapping of the water and the call of various birds.

You can rent this cabin for a long fall weekend, or a mid-week rental when you just need to get away. There are no neighbors, so it's very private.

There are two bedrooms, one with a queen-size bed and the other a double bed, enough room for 4 guests.

"This cabin features beautiful cathedral ceilings and has an open main room with a full kitchen, a dining, and living area. There is a gas fireplace to maintain a cozy atmosphere during colder nights. The over-size windows capture the beauty of the natural surroundings, so the views are stunning, even at night. The separate TV room is for reading or watching Netflix movies, and the desk overlooking the lake is perfect for those guests who wish to work for a while."

The cabin also has several other amenities, including a private waterfront, dock, and boathouse. Four kayaks and a canoe are available in the waterfront boathouse for easy access to Lake Piseco and the outlet. An outdoor fire pit, a barbecue grill, an open air outdoor shower and outdoor speakers are available for enjoying those warm summer nights.

If you're ready to make your reservations, go to glampinghub.com.