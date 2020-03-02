UFO Sightings in Upstate New York Grew in 2019: Where?

This year, the number of UFO Sightings grew in Upstate New York compared to years past. Curious where they occurred?

In 2018, there were 65 UFO Sightings in Upstate New York and in 2019, according to New York Upstate, the number rose to 89 UFO Sightings. Apparently, the sightings in New York City alone doubled since last year. What does that mean?

The National UFO Reporting Center is the entity that keeps track of the sightings. When people say that they've seen a UFO, it doesn't necessarily mean that they're seeing little green men in saucers flying around. It means that someone is reporting something that can otherwise not be identified. The UFO Reporting Center keeps track of these but takes out what they call "obvious hoaxes."

The most UFO Sightings in Upstate New York in 2019 were in Utica (11 reports), Clayville (4 reports), and Syracuse (3 reports). Next on the list were those cities where there were two reports: Alden, Buffalo, Camden, Hilton, Rochester, Watertown, and locally Voorheesville. Local places with one report included: Albany, Ballston Spa, Fulton, Fulton County, Gansevoort, Glens Falls, Gloversville, Saratoga Springs, and Watervliet. Check out the National UFO Reporting Center website for full details on the sightings.

Already this year, Albany has a sighting from 1/16: 9 orangeish (or a single object) in the sky during the day.