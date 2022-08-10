Big Donation Made To Restore $3.5 Million Historic Baseball Field

One historic baseball field in Upstate New York is one step closer to getting revived thanks to a generous donation.

Stewart's Shops has partnered with the Dake Family to fund the Parkhurst Field Development Project in Gloversville. This legendary field, often referred to as the original "Field of Dreams", was last played on over 100 years ago.

The field revival will help bring in thousands of families every summer to beautiful Upstate New York.

The $100,000 commitment from Stewart's Shops and the Dake family will kickstart Phase 1 of the $3.5 million development plan. Once finished, Parkhurst Field will have five regulation lighted fields, able to host 50 to 70 tournament teams all summer from around the country.

Other additions to the project would include new batting cages, concession stands, amenities, and the ability to once again play on the A., J. & G. Park from 1906.

The designers are planning to recreate the look and feel of a 100 year old ball park, which also includes having a vintage train to the left of the field wall.

David Karpinski, Executive Director of the Parkhurst Field Foundation, says not only will this bring in great foot traffic to region, but it will also support so many local jobs as well.

Given Parkhurst Field's rich history as one of the oldest baseball grounds in America and proximity to Cooperstown, we believe teams would love to play on the same grounds so many greats played on... like Honus Wagner, Cy Young and Moonlight Doc Graham.

Karpinski estimates 15-20 teams could play per week, brining in over 300 families with them every tournament. This would have a positive $1.8 million impact annually in direct spending. Not to mention, it'd help 32 jobs in the area and create 25 construction jobs for the project.

You can get more information on the progress and future of Parkhurst Field by visiting their website or following them on Facebook.

