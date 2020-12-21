Madison County Closes Offices To The Public

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the region, Madison County has decided to reduce staff to essential in-person operations only.

The only operations that will be functional in-person are those essential services that have been approved by the Board of Supervisors.

“The move to limit services to essential only at County again is in the best interest to protect the health and safety of our employees as well as our residents, especially as we get through the next few weeks of the holiday season,” said Madison County Board Chairman John Becker. “We thank you all for your patience and understanding during this time. Please remember that we are all in this together, we need to check on each other and keep our neighbor’s health and well-being in mind as well as our own.”

Offices are being closed to the public in an effort to keep Madison County employees and visitors safe.

To see how this effects each department, you can visit madisoncounty.ny.gov.