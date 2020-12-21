Best Fans in Football: Bills Mafia Billboard Goes Up in Foxborough on Monday

It's a moment Bills fans have been anxiously awaiting for months.

Back in September, Bills Mafia came out on top in a Sunday Night Football survey, which named the fanbase the "Best Fans in the NFL." As a result, fans got to vote where to put a giant billboard touting the honor, and of course, they chose Foxborough, Massachusetts, home of the New England Patriots.

Now, it looks like Bills fans won't have to wait much longer to see their billboard reigning proudly over Patriots country. Fox Sports NFL announced Friday that the billboard will make its debut Monday, December 21, and gave fans a first look at the sign.

The billboard could not come at a better time for the Bills, as they get ready to face the Patriots in Foxborough this Sunday.

With the Bills' latest win against the Broncos, the team clinched the AFC East for the first time since 1995. As for New England, they'll miss the NFL playoffs for the first time in 12 years.

Bills Mafia has certainly shown up this season, displaying exactly why they won the "Best Fans" honor in the first place.

After their quarterback Josh Allen played through a game less than 24 hours after his grandmother passed away, Bills fans got to work, honoring Patricia Allen's legacy by donating to a cause close to both Buffalonians' and Josh Allen's hearts: Oishei Children's Hospital. In just a few days, fans from across the country donated over $700,000 in Patricia's name, and the hospital even renamed a wing in her honor.