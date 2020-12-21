What's that hard stuff in your Baked Chicken Lean Cuisine dinner? It could be pieces of plastic!

92,206 pounds of Lean Cusine Baked Chicken dinner has been recalled after receiving consumer complaints involving hard white plastic found in the food.

Nestlé Prepared Foods, a Springville, Utah establishment, is recalling one of its most popular dinners as it may be contaminated with extraneous materials, says the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recalled food was produced and packaged on September 2, 2020, and shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide.

8 5/8-oz. (244g) carton trays of “LEAN CUISINE Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy” with a lot code of 0246595911 and “Best Before” date of October 2021, bearing the establishment number “EST. P-9018” on the side of the case near the lot number.

On December 18, 2020, the company started receiving consumer complaints involving hard white plastic found in the product. Lean Cuisine says the plastic pieces may have come from a conveyor belt that broke in the mashed potatoes during production.

FSIS has received no reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestlé Prepared Foods, at (800) 993-8625. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Corporate Communications, Dana Stambaugh, at dana.stambaugh@us.nestle.com or (571) 457-3803.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.