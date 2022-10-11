Twin Orchards in New Hartford is Selling Off Acreage… but How Much?

Twin Orchards, one of the Mohawk Valley's most well-known proprietors of fresh apples and produce, is reportedly selling off one of their orchards.

The 20+ acre orchard along Middle Settlement Road -- which is close to Twin Orchards' brick-and-mortar location near Lowes -- has been listed on Pavia Real Estate Services' website at $100,000 an acre. According to the website, Twin Orchards will sub-divide the acreage with a minimum 2-acre parcel.

It's worth noting that Twin Orchards is NOT selling the business itself. The brick-and-mortar farmers market near Lowes will continue to operate under normal business hours. Twin Orchards has another functioning orchard that will continue to provide apples and produce for the store.

The reason for the sale is unknown at this time.

FAMILY-OWNED SINCE 1943

The Twin Orchards apple business has been in the Yager family since 1943. The current owners are fourth generation Yager brothers, Lloyd W. and Jon E Yager.

Their country store is open year-round and offers a variety of apples including Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Macoun, Empire, Fuji and Gala. The store also sells apple cider, local artisan goods, and other fresh produce.

Now is arguably the best time to visit Twin Orchards. In addition to it being apple picking season, the market also is your one-stop-shop for all your pumpkin and gourd needs.

For more information on Twin Orchards farmers market, visit their Facebook page.

