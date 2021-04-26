Twenty Five individuals graduated from the Mohawk Valley Police Academy Friday in a ceremony held at the Stanley Theater in Downtown Utica.

During the course of their 25-week training, these recruits underwent detailed classroom training and practical field exercises.

The graduates are already committed to their future agencies and those trained will represent The Auburn City Police, Oneida City Police, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Rome Police Department and the Utica Police.

Several law enforcement officials, including Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, congratulates these graduates and certainly the community does as well.

Below is a list of the graduates and which agency they will serve with.

Auburn Police Department

Officer Stephen Bennett

Officer Nikoli Biljanoski

Officer Jeffrey Gardner

Officer Patrick LaGrrow

Oneida City Police

Officer Josh Hood

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Christopher Dorr

Deputy Colin McDaniels

Deputy Holly Sroka

City of Rome Police Department

Officer Mikayla Blumenstock

Officer Kevin Fisher

Officer Markel Griggs

Officer Kalyn Olney

Officer Anthony Pacicca

Officer John Petrelli

Officer Megan Pritchard

Utica City Police Department

Officer Edgardo Colon

Officer Daniel Forte

Officer Bryan Gil

Officer Colin Madia

Officer Angelo Marroccolo

Officer Bryce Patterson

Officer Drew Putrello

Officer Jariel Rodriguez

Officer Alexander Sperling

Officer Andrew Taft

Congratulations to all of these individuals for choosing to embark on such an incredible career. Being a law enforcement officer these days can be quite a challenging task. With police and community relations being a real issue nationwide, luckily for the most part there is an overall appreciation here in the Mohawk Valley.