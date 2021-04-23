Utica Comets Win 2nd Straight, 7-5 Over Americans

The Utica Comets won their second straight game on Friday night with a 7-5 victory over the Rochester Americans.

Both Sam Anas and Will both scored two goals in the game played in Rochester.

The Comets jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period and then a 5-3 lead after 2 in a game littered with fights. More power play goals in the third period as both teams added 2 goals and the Comets walked away with the 7-5 win.

The Comets are of on Saturday and play at Syracuse for a matinee game on Sunday. Utica will host the Crunch on Wednesday night, and Friday night against Rochester at the Adirondack Bank center.

Utica is currently in 3rd place in the AHL's North Division and has played only 17 games due to COVID. They are in the position now to make up 6 postponed games. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase for both Wednesday and Friday night's games. Visit the website to purchase tickets.