Le Moyne College is the latest college in Syracuse, Central New York, and New York State to require students receive a COVID-19 vaccine for the Fall 2021 semester.

According to CNY Central, an announcement to the Le Moyne's campus on Friday April 23: the school announced that all undergraduate and graduate students must have the vaccine, but exemptions "based on medical and religious reasons will be accommodations." This plan rolled into place effective for the fall semester.

“Our primary goal is the health and safety of our students, and we look forward to welcoming both new and returning students to an on-campus experience that is academically challenging and personally fulfilling,” said Le Moyne President Linda LeMura. “By requiring the vaccine, we will make great strides toward meeting this goal.”

Le Moyne isn't the only college rolling this plan out in CNY....

Get our free mobile app

COVID-19 VACCINES BECOME MANDATORY AT SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY

If any students, faculty or staff are planning to be on campus at Syracuse University, it is mandatory that they receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Those who are on the campus over the summer must get vaccinated by June 1. New and returning students, faculty and staff not on campus this summer must get vaccinated prior to the fall 2021 semester.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the University has taken actions to create a safe living, learning and working environment,” Kent Syverud, SU’s chancellor, said Thursday in an email. “Having our students, faculty and staff vaccinated is the next important step in protecting our community.”

You can read more here.

New York is Home to The Most Beautiful McDonalds Location in America The Denton House McDonald's location is at 2045 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, New York. Here's a look inside.