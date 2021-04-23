A Beloved Sitcom Has a Spin-Off in the Works, and It’s Bad

Ted. Robin. Lily. Marshall. Barney. An ensemble cast for the ages.

These five characters graced the small screen for nine seasons on CBS' hit sitcom, How I Met Your Mother. The show followed the aforementioned Ted (played by Josh Radnor) as he goes through the trials and tribulations of finding love.

Nearly a decade after the original series wrapped, the Spin-Off Machine has claimed another victim, as Hulu has ordered a new iteration of the franchise.

And it's bad.

From Deadline.com:

"Younger’s [Hillary] Duff stars as Sophie, who is telling her son the story of how she met his father, much like Josh Radnor (and Bob Saget’s) Ted Mosby did in the original series. The story starts in 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options."

Insert Michael Scott screaming "NO! OH GOD PLEASE, NO! NO!" at Toby from The Office.

We live in a world of re-makes and spin-offs, so I get it. Nostalgia is a very popular feeling right now for the general consumer, and TV and movie production companies are more than happy to oblige.

That being said, as someone who enjoyed the original run of How I Met Your Mother (minus the dreaded final episode), I wish they would leave this franchise alone.

The magic of the original run was not the storyline, but rather the likability of the characters within it. Barney's incessant high fives, Marshall and Lily's adorkable love story, the will-they, won't-they rollercoaster of Ted and Robin...the list goes on and on.

Everything mentioned above made How I Met Your Mother a one-of-a-kind sitcom series, and I'm worried that a spin-off will tarnish that legacy.

Hate-watch, here we come!