Turning Trash Into Sculpture On Earth Day

Jim Rondenelli, WIBX

Empire Recycling and Sculpture Space are teaming up to celebrate Earth Day.

Several artists from Sculpture Space hit the main yard at Empire today to salvage scrap metals which will be used to create future sculptures.

Beth Park, Director of Marketing at Empire Recycling, says in the past, artists have made stunning pieces from discarded aluminum, steel and copper.

“We have partnered with Sculpture Space for more than 45 years,” said Steven Kowalsky, president of Empire Recycling.  “We’re in the business of recycling, so we enjoy spending our Earth Day with a group of talented artists who will give discarded items new life!”

The artists’ Earth Day Collection will be part of Sculpture Space’s annual CHAIRity Art Auction, which benefits programs at Sculpture Space.

Sculpture Space is local organization providing residency programs for artists from around the world.

