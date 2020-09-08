Sculpture In Utica To Honor Essential Workers

The City of Utica, Sculpture Space and Empire Recycling are teaming up for an initiative to honor essential workers.

They're seeking a Request for Proposal from artists to design a sculpture to honor Essential Workers who have worked to keep communities safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am excited to announce this exciting initiative and to partner with Sculpture Space, Empire Recycling and the art community. I can’t think of anything more appropriate than to honor the Essential Workers who have done so much for us throughout this pandemic. This is a way for our entire community to thank them," said Mayor Robert Palmieri

The sculpture will be located in the center roundabout of Oriskany Street/5S once the state DOT’s reconstruction project is complete.

A small committee will be established to move the process forward and review the submitted RFP’s.

Priority will be given to local artists.

RFP’s must be submitted by December 31st and information can be found at the Sculpture Space website.