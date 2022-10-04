Dancing with the Stars Going Live for Season 31; Coming Soon to CNY
The stars have aligned and they are making their way to Central New York in the new year!
Dancing with the Stars is hitting the road and heading to the Turning Stone Resort Casino this January. The brand-new show will feature professional dancers from the series, along with their new dances and hits from this year.
This is all being done in honor of the iconic show's 31st season, and first year move to Disney+. "Dancing with the Stars: Live!" gives you the opportunity to witness the excitement of the show first and see the dancers compete up-close.
On the tour you will see performances from dancers like Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bernsten, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Briitt Stewart. You'll even get to see "So You Think You Can Dance" winner Alexis Warr, who is also on the show now.
"Dancing with the Stars: Live!" will be at the Turning Stone Event Center on January 21st at 8:00pm. Tickets will begin going on sale for TS Rewards Members on Wednesday, October 5th at 10:00am and then for general sale on Friday, October 7th at 10:00am.
Ticket prices are only $39 and can either be purchased online, at the Turning Stone Box Office, or by calling 877-833-SHOW.
If you've missed out on this Season 31 so far, be sure to catch up on Disney+. The show airs live and is then recorded Monday nights at 8:00pm.