Central New Yorkers will have a rare chance to catch a wave with The Beach Boys this August.

Co-founder Mike Love will bring his legendary surf rock act to the Turning Stone Event Center in Verona, New York, on Friday, August 4th. Showtime is 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 5th at 10a.m. through Ticketmaster, or through the Turning Stone Casino box office (1-877-833-SHOW).

The last time the Beach Boys performed in Central New York was last December for a Christmas concert at the Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater in Syracuse.

30 YEARS OF TURNING STONE

Turning Stone Casino is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023, and the famous Oneida Indian Nation-owned resort is filling its calendar with some preeminent names in entertainment:

"A historic anniversary deserves a historic lineup of entertainment for our guests. The biggest entertainers in the world will be performing at Turning Stone this year as we celebrate our 'Next 30' anniversary and look forward to even bigger and better things to come." -Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter

In addition to Mike Love and the Beach Boys, other acts performing at Turning Stone this year include:

May 14: Kevin Hart

May 26: Tom Jones

July 2: Tim McGraw

July 28: Peter Frampton

Aug. 6: Jake Owen

Aug. 12: Dan + Shay

Nov. 12: Steve Martin and Martin Short

Looking to brush up on your Beach Boys discography? Take a look at our unofficial ranking of all the Beach Boys albums below:

